Oklahoma City Animal Welfare hosting free adoption event to save 200 animals

OKLAHOMA CITY – Summer is a busy time for animal shelters, which is why many are working to find abandoned pets a loving home.

On Saturday, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is hosting a free adoption event. The goal is to save 200 animals that will be euthanized if they aren’t adopted.

“We need the community’s help to save lives. It’s that simple,” said Superintendent Jon Gary. “The summer is a busy time, and we have to clear space for more animals by the end of the weekend.”

The free adoption event is set for 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare, located at 2811 S.E. 29th St.