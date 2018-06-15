Oklahoma City police searching for man who allegedly tried to steal clerk’s phone

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly shoplifted from a local store, and tried to steal an employee’s phone.

On June 8, officers were called to the Family Dollar, located in the 3300 block of N.W. 23rd St., following a reported assault.

Employees at the store told police that a man acted as though he was going to purchase a few electronic items, and asked the clerk for cigarettes.

After getting the cigarettes from behind the counter, he placed the items in his backpack and walked out of the store.

According to the police report, an employee followed the man out of the door and began taking pictures of him.

“[The victim] stated the male grabbed her phone and took it from her. [The victim] stated she punched the male in the face with a closed fist and he gave her phone back. [The victim] stated the male struck her in the shoulder and ran westbound towards the interstate,” the report states.