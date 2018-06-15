Oklahoma City woman carjacked at gunpoint in restaurant parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Terrifying moments were caught on camera as a metro woman is carjacked at gunpoint in an Oklahoma City restaurant parking lot.

The victim says she was leaving Perry's Restaurant, near S.W. 74th & May, when she was faced with a potentially life or death decision.

"He said that he had a gun and demanded her keys," said Officer Megan Morgan, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

In the wee hours of Wednesday morning, a walk in the parking lot took a dangerous turn.

Surveillance video shows the victim walking to her red Nissan Xterra around 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

The victim, who was too shaken to go on camera, says she frequents this restaurant and was caught off guard by what happened in such a familiar place.

"He seems to walk by the car after she does," Morgan said.

The video then shows the victim quickly moving away from the vehicle as the suspect approaches.

According to a police report, he said, "Give me your keys or I will shoot you."

Police say in that moment, she made the right decision.

"The victim did what she needed to do, which was give him the keys and go to the restaurant and call 911," said Morgan.

Thankfully, the victim is expected to be OK, but the suspect is still on the run.

A separate angle of surveillance video gives you a good look at the man police would like to see off the streets.

They say it's a good time to remind everyone to be vigilant, no matter where they are.

"Because you just never know who might be in that parking lot," Morgan warned.

The car has yet to be found. It is a red 2008 Nissan Xterra with license plate "AFC895."

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

If you see the suspect, they're urging you not to approach him but call 911 as he is considered dangerous.