Oklahoma City Zoo preparing for new bundle of joy

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Zoo is getting ready to welcome a new addition to the family.

On Friday, the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden announced that its red panda, Leela, is pregnant with a cub. She is due this summer.

Officials say Leela and Thomas were matched as part of a breeding recommendation by The Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan for Red Pandas.

“Because red pandas are an endangered species due to deforestation in their native habitats of Nepal, China and Myanmar, their cub plays a critical role in contributing to the conservation of the species,” the zoo wrote on Facebook.