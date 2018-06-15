Oklahoma firefighter injured in natural gas explosion

TULSA, Okla. – A veteran of the Tulsa Fire Department is recovering from injuries he sustained from a natural gas explosion on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say it all started when a crew hired by the Housing Authority was digging with a backhoe and clipped an unmarked natural gas line.

Investigators say the leaking gas ignited around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, causing an explosion and sending flames about 20 feet into the air.

Officials say Tulsa Fire Capt. Greg Delozier and four Oklahoma Natural Gas employees were injured while on the scene.

“The firefighter caught the worst of it. The other four are in a lot better shape than he is,” Capt. Stan May, with the Tulsa Fire Department, told KJRH.

Capt. Delozier, 54, has been with the fire department for 18 years.

Authorities say he was moved out of the emergency room once he was stabilized, and he will soon begin treatment for his injuries.