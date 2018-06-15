Patients at Children’s Center celebrate prom

BETHANY, Okla. – It was an afternoon of fun and dancing for children in Bethany on Thursday.

KFOR’s Scott Hines served as the honorary ‘ringmaster’ at the Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital in Bethany.

“These kids are special. They’re unique and they bring so much value to the world and to our lives,” Hines said at the event.

The kids got grand introductions and specials escorts from the Oklahoma City Thunder, University of Oklahoma football team and several hospital volunteers.

They got to dance the day away as part of their prom, which is an ongoing tradition for patients and staff at the hospital.