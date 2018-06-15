Police: Father, son held hostage during violent home invasion

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities are searching for three men who allegedly broke into a home in Tulsa and held a family hostage.

According to KJRH, the suspects kicked in a door to a home near 31st and Sheridan in Tulsa just after midnight on Friday.

Investigators say a father and son were inside the home, and were held hostage while the suspects ransacked the home. At one point, the son was actually shot in the leg.

The victim told FOX 23 that the suspects stole a cell phone and gun from the home, but kept demanding money. The victim and his father said that they didn’t know what the suspects were talking about, which is when he says he was pistol whipped.

Fortunately, the victims are expected to be OK.