× Police investigating shooting in S.E. Oklahoma City that left one person in critical condition

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating a shooting on the city’s southeast side that left one person in critical condition.

It happened just before 3 a.m. at a trailer park near S.E. 79th and Shields.

According to police, a couple got into a confrontation with someone outside of a trailer home.

That person started shooting at the couple.

The man was hit, and the woman drove him to a gas station about a mile away at S.E. 27th and Shields to call for help.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators were on scene all morning talking with witnesses.

So far, no arrests have been made.