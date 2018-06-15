Rescued pit bull in South Carolina makes history in Oklahoma

WETUMKA, Okla. – A rescued dog is making history with an Oklahoma police force.

This week, the Wetumka Police Department announced that it has a new addition to the force- Officer Wildflower.

Officer Wildflower was a stray pit bull who was found wandering the streets of South Carolina until she was captured and sent to “Throw Away Dogs Project.”

Once there, she spent six months learning how to detect narcotics.

This week, Officer Wildflower became Oklahoma’s first rescue pit bull trained to be a narcotics officer.