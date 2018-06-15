Sooners QB Kyler Murray Signs With Oakland Athletics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray has signed a deal with the Oakland Athletics that will allow him to play football for the Sooners this season, then begin his pro baseball career with the A's organization next spring.

Murray's contract earns him a $4.66 million signing bonus, but the team did not release other terms of his contract.

"I think, as a staff, we just felt like Kyler was a unique talent, and it's something that you come across rarely in what we do," Oakland scouting director Eric Kubota said after the team drafted Murray. "The risk of the football was, in our opinion, outweighed by the upside on the baseball field.

"We were totally on board with his desire to play quarterback at Oklahoma. Frankly, we're kind of excited to be an Oklahoma fan for 12 games."

Murray was selected ninth overall in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft earlier this month.

Murray was officially introduced as a member of the A's organization at a news conference Friday at 5:00 pm central time.