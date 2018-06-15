Third person arrested after bizarre chain of events left 1 victim dead, 1 person injured in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A third person has been arrested after a bizarre chain of events led to two crime scenes, one dead and another injured.

Police say it all started around 5:15 p.m. on May 29th when officers were called to a stabbing in the 300 block of S. Council.

When officers arrived, they discovered one person dead. Police say the man, identified as 27-year-old Henry Vicente, appeared to have been stabbed to death.

They also found another person who was suffering from stab wounds. The woman, identified as 32-year-old Lana Delodge, was rushed to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Investigators initially said that they believed an altercation broke out between Vicente, Delodge and two other men, identified as Samuel Nino, Jr., 37, and Jesse Nino, 35.

During the altercation, police say Vicente and Delodge were stabbed and one of the suspects was injured.

After the stabbing, the two suspects left the scene.

Around 5:30 p.m., the two suspects were involved in a crash near I-40 and Agnew.

That is where they were both taken into custody.

Samuel Nino, Jr. was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail, while Jesse Nino was admitted to a local hospital with knife wounds.

Jesse Nino was booked into jail upon his release from the hospital.

Now, weeks after the fatal stabbing, a woman police initially believed was a victim has also been arrested in the crime.

Delodge was arrested for first-degree murder and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.