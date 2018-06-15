× Turner Turnpike to close between Oklahoma City and Wellston overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY – A busy turnpike will be closed early Saturday morning as construction on the new Eastern Oklahoma County Turnpike continues.

Officials with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority say the Turner Turnpike will have overnight closures early Saturday morning between Oklahoma City and Wellston.

The closures are part of a project to install bridge beams near Luther Rd. on the new interchange that will connect the new turnpike to the Turner Turnpike.

Westbound construction will take place on Saturday as crews will detour westbound traffic at Wellston to Oklahoma City on Hwy 66 from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Drivers should make alternative travel plans during the overnight hours and obey all traffic signs within the construction zone.