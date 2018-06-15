Two roller coaster riders fall over 30 feet after car derails in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Multiple people were hurt after a roller coaster car derailed at the Daytona Beach Boardwalk Thursday night, according to officials.

Two people fell from the car, which was left dangling upside down roughly 35 feet off the ground, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department. The extent of their injuries hasn’t been released.

Firefighters worked to rescue others left stranded on the roller coaster. One man could be seen gingerly walking down the ladder of a fire truck with the help of two firefighters.

Of the nine people rescued from the ride, six were taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is also not yet known.

It’s not yet clear what caused the roller coaster to come off the tracks.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

DB Firefighters working as fast as they can to rescue 2 riders that are in a dangling rollercoaster car pic.twitter.com/v0UrChJdHC — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018