USGS: 4.0 magnitude earthquake recorded in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. – Residents in or near Logan County may have felt some shaking Friday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m., the U.S. Geological Survey recorded a 4.4 magnitude earthquake near Marshall, Oklahoma. However, the earthquake was later downgraded to a 4.0 magnitude.

The epicenter of the quake was located about seven miles away from Marshall, Oklahoma, and eight miles away from Crescent, Oklahoma.

Residents in Mulhall, Oklahoma City, and even Dallas, Texas, may have also felt the quake.

A short time later, a 2.7 magnitude quake was reported in the same area.

So far, there have been no reports of any damages or injuries.