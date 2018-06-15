× Utility settlement to be heard by administrative law judge

OKLAHOMA CITY — A hearing is expected before an Administrative Law Judge on Friday morning regarding a recent settlement on utility rates.

Earlier this week, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced a settlement with OG&E on a reduction in utility rates. Under the terms of the $64 million deal, residential customers are expected to save around $4.44 monthly after July. Non-residential customers, such as businesses and government agencies, are also expected to see rate reductions with the remaining $32 million.

The deal, however, must be approved by the Oklahoma Corporation Corporation with a majority vote.

“There’s a hearing on the merit schedule before an administrative law judge on the 15th. The administrative law judge then makes a recommendation to the commissioners then, after that, it is set before the commission,” Public Utility Division director Brandy Wreath said Wednesday. “What the parties has done in this case is that it be heard on an expedited manner. The procedural schedule that was approved earlier had a required date for public comment, which is always received in these cases, and that was scheduled for June 27th.”

According to a revised posting for the hearing, Friday’s agenda will include a “discussion and possible vote” on the proposed settlement agreement.

The hearing will be held in courtroom 301 at the Jim Thorpe State Office Building. It is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.