Washington Public Schools criminal case finished, DA not discussing charges

WASHINGTON, Okla. - The McClain County District Attorney is not discussing any charges related to a sexual assault investigation of a teen boy at Washington Public Schools after the state completed its investigation into the matter.

McClain County District Attorney Greg Mashburn tells News 4 in a statement that "The OSBI investigation was into alleged acts committed by juveniles and, therefore, we can cannot discuss any charges related to this investigation."

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation began looking into allegations of a sexual assault of a student, by other students, last November. The OSBI tells News 4 it handed the case to Mashburn's office on April 10.

A federal civil rights lawsuit was filed by the boy and his parents in March, alleging the boy was sexually assaulted and threatened by classmates over the course of 18 months and that school officials did nothing to stop it.

Earlier this week, a federal judge refused to dismiss the civil suit, but did remove the school Superintendent A.J. Brewer and middle school principal Stuart McPherson from the case, as it relates to their official capacities.

Messages to attorneys for the district, its officials and the boy and his parents went unreturned.