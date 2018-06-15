Woman with face tattoos accused of robbing patrons at another metro hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are looking for a woman who goes by the name "Asian Persuasion" who they say helped rob a man at a hotel.

It happened at the Ramada at 2200 S. Meridian. Police say the suspect whose real name is Geiselle Stevenson helped men ambush the victim.

The victim was staying at the hotel from out of town. He told police he went to pick her up at her apartment at the 10 West Apartments and took her back to his room.

When he opened the door, he told police two men came up behind him and forced him into the room at gunpoint. The three of them made off with his clothing and cash, and yanked the gold chain he was wearing around his neck.

They escaped in a gray Chevy Impala with a "Jesus" sticker on the back.

The victim told police it was Stevenson, describing the tattoos on her face and the gem studs in her cheeks.

Back in March, Stevenson was in the news after police say she tried to steal a woman's purse in a motel parking lot. Then, she was caught trying to sneak into a man's room before he slammed the door in her face. She did end up inside another victim's room.

Police impounded the Chevy Impala. They are looking for Stevenson.