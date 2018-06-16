Former Oklahoma softball coach indicted on child pornography charges

MULDROW, Okla. - A former Oklahoma softball coach who was arrested on child pornography charges was indicted by a federal grand jury Friday.
In March, a now former Sequoyah County coach for a traveling girls' softball team, Ryan Offineer, 41, was arrested on child pornography charges.
On Friday, KFSM reports Offineer was indicted on the child pornography charges by a federal grand jury.
Officials had been investigating purchases Offineer made on a website used to sell images of child pornography.
A search warrant was executed at his home and items of child pornography were found during the search.
The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office said the images were of young teenage girls.
Any victims are asked to come forward and call Homeland Security of the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 596-5601, according to KFSM.