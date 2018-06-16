Former Oklahoma softball coach indicted on child pornography charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MULDROW, Okla. - A former Oklahoma softball coach who was arrested on child pornography charges was indicted by a federal grand jury Friday.

In March, a now former Sequoyah County coach for a traveling girls' softball team, Ryan Offineer, 41, was arrested on child pornography charges.

On Friday, KFSM reports Offineer was indicted on the child pornography charges by a federal grand jury.

Officials had been investigating purchases Offineer made on a website used to sell images of child pornography.

A search warrant was executed at his home and items of child pornography were found during the search.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office said the images were of young teenage girls.