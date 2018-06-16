Metro woman is furious after her apartment ceiling caves in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - “I’m the tenant. I’m not renting to own," said Briana Smith. "These are not my apartments. My name is Briana not Tuscany Village so why are you not addressing this?”

Smith says she's furious after her ceiling caved in last week. She says she previously complained to management for nine months about water pooling in the roof.

“When you’re pregnant, obviously your stomach gets bigger and bigger as it fills," said Smith. "And I said, what happens when, after a while, you’re pregnant for so long your water breaks, right? I said that’s what’s going to happen to my roof.”

A large section of her living room ceiling collapsed, littering the room with wood and insulation.

"That’s where my kids normally sit," said Smith. "The little small couch, they sit on that on that. So I’m like, if we’d been in here watching TV, I’m thinking about that could have been my kids’ head. That could have been their life.”

She says after several days, management gave her another unit. But Smith says the cost of the move is on her.

“Why am I moving myself? Why am I paying the moving truck?”

She says her furniture is destroyed and wants the complex to replace it. We also noticed roaches crawling on her wall.

Her neighbor is also having bug issues.

“I’ve been bothered with bugs ever since I’ve been in here," said resident Rhonda Wright. Wright says her apartment floods every time it rains and the carpet is rotten.

“They bad and they rude in that office," said Wright "They just talk to you any kind of way and they tell you they gonna send somebody out and they don’t answer the phones.”

News 4 stopped by the leasing office and called management, but didn't get a response.

Smith says she wants Tuscany Village to take responsibility.

"Instead of telling me we were working on it, you wasn’t even calling me," said Smith. "I’m calling you. I’m coming around there like I’m stalking you or whatever you want to say.”