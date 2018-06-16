× Officials looking for missing parole violator

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are looking for a man who violated his parole and is missing.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Ryland Miller, a parole violator, has been missing since June 8 from the Southwest Division of Probation and Parole Services.

He was serving time for trafficking in illegal drugs and distribution of controlled dangerous substance convictions out of Stephens County.

Miller is described as a white male, about 6 feet tall, weighing around 169 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He may go by Riland K. Miller or KM. Ryland.

If you have any information, call the escapee hotline at 405-425-2698.