× Oklahoma charity organization holds car wash to raise money for children with special needs

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma charity organization held a car wash in Oklahoma City Saturday with benefits going to children with special needs.

The Shining Starz Special Needs Charity held the car wash to help raise money for their 25 cheerleaders.

The charity helps give boys and girls with special needs the opportunity to cheer and participate in a team environment.

Click here for more information.

If you’d like to donate, click here.