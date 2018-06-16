× OSBI: Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in Tonkawa

KAY COUNTY, Okla. – An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Tonkawa.

On June 15, around 10:30 p.m., an officer with the Tonkawa Police Department initiated a traffic stop near Highway 60 and I-35 on a vehicle driven by 70-year-old Ronald Minix.

Kansas officials had contacted Tonkawa police and said Minix had an outstanding no bond warrant for stalking and was possibly in Tonkawa. They also said he was possibly armed with a handgun.

During the traffic stop, Minix produced a gun and put it to his own head, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The Tonkawa officer fired his handgun, hitting Minix in his hand.

Minix was transported from the scene for medical treatment.

The shooting is still under investigation and will be turned over to the Kay County District Attorney’s Office.