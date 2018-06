PAULS VALLEY, Okla. – 4481 people are reportedly without power in Pauls Valley.

According to OG&E’s system watch, the first outages were reported a little after five o’clock. The estimated time for restoration of power is 8:45 p.m.

Cause of outage is still unknown at this time. If you are experiencing power loss, report and call OG&E at 800-522-6870.

Trying to find something to eat in Pauls valley and everyone is out of power 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Jake Long (@Jake___Long) May 15, 2018