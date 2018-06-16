Three people killed in two-vehicle collision in Johnston County

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. – Three people were killed in a two-vehicle collision in Johnston County.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday near Mill Creek, Oklahoma.

Officials say a 19-year-old was driving southbound, along with her passengers, a 46-year-old man, 30-year-old woman, and 29-year-old woman, when “an impact occurred” at the intersection near State Highway 7 and Ten Acre Rock Road with another vehicle, going eastbound driven by a 20-year-old man.

The 46-year-old man, 30-year-old woman, and 20-year-old driver were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 19-year-old driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The 29-year-old woman was also taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Toxicology reports for both drivers are under investigation.

The cause of the collision is also under investigation.

Authorities say the 20-year-old man was not wearing his seat belt. Officials are still investigating who was wearing their seat belt in the other vehicle.