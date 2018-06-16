Tulsa police searching for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run

TULSA, Okla. – Police are looking for the driver of a pickup involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Tulsa.

Around 10 p.m. Friday, police were called to scene where they found a woman in her 40s lying in the middle of the street.

Police tell FOX 23 the woman did not use the cross walk, and was hit while crossing the middle of the road in the dark.

She was taken to the hospital with head, arm and leg injuries, but later died.

Officials say she was hit by a white pickup.

Police say while the driver did not do anything wrong in the accident, they are looking for them because they left the scene of a deadly crash, which is a felony.