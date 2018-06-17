× Fighters knockdown blaze in Bethany

Bethany, Okla. – High wind, high temperatures and high humidity made for tough conditions to battle a blaze in Bethany. Firefighters responded Sunday afternoon to a home at 34th and Peniel after getting a call from the homeowner.

“Noticed sparking on a window unit at the back of the house created some smoke. By the time we got here there was fire. It had gotten into the attic,” said Bethany Fire Chief Shaum Jennings.

Neighbors say the smoke was visible for a good 20 minutes before first responders arrived on the scene.

The homeowner was taken away by ambulance to an area hospital with slight smoke inhalation issues. Firefighters from Bethany, Warr Acres and Yukon were all called in to put out the flames.

“They’ve got a pretty good knock down on it. We are trying to get the rest of the smoke and the little bit of flames, salvage and overhaul on it,” said Jennings.

But all the work, with the heat and humidity, took its toll on the firefighters.

“We had a couple of firefighters get a little over taxed. These are great for protecting us from the fire but they hold our body heat in and on a hot day, a real humid day, it really works on us,” said Jennings.