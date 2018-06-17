× Fleeing man shot in struggle with Oklahoma trooper in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities in Tulsa said an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper has shot and wounded a man during a traffic stop.

Details are sketchy, but the highway patrol said the shooting occurred near a Tulsa freeway. A man in the car jumped out and ran, was chased down by the trooper and was shot during an ensuing struggle.

Officials said the gunshot victim, whose name hasn’t been released, is being treated at a hospital. His condition isn’t known.

Authorities said a handgun and what’s believed to be narcotics have been recovered from the scene.