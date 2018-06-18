× 19-year-old killed in crash in Perry over the weekend

PERRY, Okla. – A 19-year-old was killed in a crash in Perry over the weekend.

On Sunday, around 8 p.m. 19-year-old Brendon Koch was driving along a private road in Perry with two teenage passengers when their vehicle was struck.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol accident report, Koch failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by a vehicle on the driver’s side.

Koch was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His two teenage passengers, one female and one male, were admitted to the hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was also admitted to the hospital in stable condition.