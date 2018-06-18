× Update: 89-year-old man from northeast Oklahoma has been found

UPDATE: Authorities say Donald Miller has been found safe.

Officials say Miller returned home. The Silver Alert has been canceled.

—-

LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. – An 89-year-old man from northeast Oklahoma is missing.

Donald Miller, 89, was last seen Sunday around 8 p.m. at his home in Panama, Oklahoma.

He is described as a white male who was last seen wearing a blue and white long sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

Officials say Miller is believed to be in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

Authorities in Le Flore County quickly issued a Silver Alert for Miller.

He may be driving a white 2003 Chevrolet Silverado with the Oklahoma license plate, CWF278.