Chaotic 911 call details moment Oklahoma couple shoots intruder in the chest

NORMAN, Okla. - A couple took matters into their own hands when they discovered a burglar in their home, shooting him while police were on the way.

The couple woke up around 3:30 a.m. to the sound of Jerrold Allery Jr., the alleged burglar, rifling through cabinets in their home.

The woman pulled her handgun out of her dresser and loaded it in the dark. She said she’s had extensive training with the weapon after a previous home invasion.

However, she decided to give the gun to her military-trained husband, and the two confronted Allery together in the kitchen. They were determined not to be victims and to defend their home.

They said they told him to lay down but he refused. The woman called police and, on the 911 call, both can be heard ordering him to lay down.

Allery allegedly continued walking away from them, refusing to lay down, until he walked up the steps leading out of the sun room. There, he reached a door he couldn’t open while, below him, the couple continued to yell at him.

That’s when he turned around and, according to the affidavit, “began moving towards” the man with the gun. That’s when the homeowner shot Allery in the chest.

“Their safety was obviously at risk,” said Sarah Jensen with the Norman Police Department, “and they felt like the only way to ensure their safety was to fire the handgun.”

Allery was transported to the OU Medical Center and treated for his wound. He was arrested and charged with burglary.

The couple is not facing charges.