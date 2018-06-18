× Chickasha police: Software update may affect non-emergency calls

CHICKASHA, Okla. – A local police department is warning citizens that a software update may cause some issues for its 911 call system.

On Tuesday, the Chickasha Police Department says it will be updating its 911 call system software.

During the update, officials say there could be interruptions on the non-emergency lines.

“We are anticipating the update to take several hours, but do not have an absolute as to a completion time. This update will not affect 911 service, and all 911 lines will be transferred to another system and answered throughout the update,” the Chickasha Police Department said in a news release.