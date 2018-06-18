Cooking with Kyle: Cucumber salsa

OKLAHOMA CITY – This is a fantastic appetizer, provides a different twist on a traditional salsa and combines the best of fresh, summer flavors. It would also be outstanding as a compliment to grilled or poached fish.

Don’t care for cilantro? Substitute fresh mint – and add some optional crumbled feta for a different flavor.

2 medium cucumbers, peeled, seeded and chopped.

2 medium tomatoes (or 3 Romas) seeded and chopped.

1 small white or yellow onion, chopped.

1 or 2 jalapeño pepper(s), seeded and chopped.

2 cloves garlic, minced.

2 T fresh lime juice

1 T minced, fresh parsley

2 T minced, fresh cilantro

1/2 t dried dill weed

1/2 t salt.

In a non-metallic bowl, combine above ingredients. Mix together thoroughly. Place in covered container in refrigerator a minimum of 4 hours before serving – 8 is better. As a salsa, serve with tortilla chips of pita chips. As a relish for fish, drain and serve to side or over filet. Yields roughly 3 cups. May be kept under refrigeration several days.