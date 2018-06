Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At the Henry Iba Awards banquet on Monday night in Tulsa, former Oklahoma State guard Doug Gottlieb was asked his opinion about the recent comments from OSU athletic director Mike Holder about feeling the Cowboys football recruiting should be better.

Gottlieb did not hold back, saying the comments were among the dumbest and most arrogant things he's ever heard an athletic director say.

Video courtesy of KJRH-TV.