Elderly Oklahoma woman traveling to Florida hasn’t been seen in three days

OWASSO, Okla. – Police are searching for an 84-year-old Oklahoma woman who was reported missing over the weekend.

Karen Alexander, 84, hasn’t been seen since around 12 p.m. on June 15th.

Police say Alexander was reportedly driving to Florida; however, she has not been seen since.

Family members told police that Alexander has possibly early onset dementia.

Authorities have since issued a Silver Alert for Alexander.

Officials are not sure what she was last wearing; however, they did say she wears glasses and hearing aids.

She may be driving a gold 2001 Toyota Camry with the Oklahoma license plate “WOKNTOK”.

If you know of her whereabouts, please call police.