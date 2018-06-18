Employees post videos of alleged health code violations at Wendy’s restaurant in Oklahoma

CATOOSA, Okla. – Employees at a fast-food restaurant in Oklahoma say they knew something needed to be done when they noticed several health code violations at their store.

Skylar Frame, an employee at the Wendy’s in Catoosa, say she was shocked when managers didn’t take action after finding a mouse.

“I just hear, ‘Mouse, mouse mouse!’ I’m like, ‘We do not have mice in this store. What?’ I go back there and the mouse is moving around in the big buns,” Frame told KJRH.

She says the live mouse was found in a bag of hamburger buns, and feces could be found throughout the packaging.

When the managers didn’t take action, she posted the video to social media.

Another employee also posted her own video.

“The next time I found an actual live mouse in there, crawling around, eating all the burger buns. She told me, ‘Just take a new rack and get the buns underneath.’ That was just disgusting because last time there was rat feces, it was dribbling underneath every other rack,” Samantha Niebelink said.

Niebelink says this comes after another employee was allowed to make sandwiches while he was sick.

The employees say they plan to quit if managers don’t do something soon.

Wendy’s corporate office sent KJRH a statement, saying that an internal investigation has been launched.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our employees and customers,” the statement read. “We have stringent procedures in place to ensure a safe and well-maintained restaurant.”

A health department official visited the restaurant on Friday and found no violations. Company officials also say that the previous inspection, which was completed in March, did not reveal any health code violations.