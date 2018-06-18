× Fallin predicts special session if medical marijuana passes

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin said she expects to call lawmakers back to the capitol for a special session if Oklahoma voters approve a state question next week to allow the use of marijuana for medicinal purposes.

Fallin on Monday expressed reservations about State Question 788 and said the Legislature would need to establish a legal framework for regulating the use of medical marijuana if the measure passes.

Fallin said the state question is so loosely written that it “basically allows recreational marijuana in the state of Oklahoma.”

In a statement to News 4, a spokesperson for the governor’s office said:

“The governor said today she intends to call a special session if voters approve State Question 788 to address the practical implementation of the proposal. The governor is concerned that the state would not be able to have a system established in 30 days after passage as called for in SQ 788. The governor still plans to talk with Senate and House leadership about a possible special session.”

If approved by voters, the bill requires any application for a medical marijuana license to be signed by an Oklahoma board certified physician. Earlier this year, the Oklahoma Legislature failed to pass a bill that would have set up regulations for medical marijuana.