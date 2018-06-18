× Firefighters battle fire at Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fire crews rushed to an Oklahoma City apartment complex on Monday afternoon following a fire.

Shortly before 4 p.m., Oklahoma City firefighters were called to an apartment fire near S.W. 15th St. and Indiana.

When crews arrived on the scene, they learned that the middle unit in a triplex was on fire.

Firefighters were able to gain control of the blaze quickly, but they do not know what started the fire.

Officials say no one was home at the time.