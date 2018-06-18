“I see a gun pointing at me,” Police searching for suspects behind violent crime spree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEL CITY, Okla. - A search is underway for suspects in a violent crime spree that critically injured one man.

Officials with the Del City Police Department said it all started when a man was carjacked at gunpoint at his apartment complex.

"I was at the mercy of the situation, unfortunately," said Paul Nelson.

Nelson said what started as a trip for a late-night snack around 2 a.m. on Sunday ended with a violent confrontation in the parking lot of his apartment complex.

"No sooner than I had shut my door did I see two gentlemen walk around this car," Nelson said.

Nelson said one of the men distracted him momentarily while the other sneaked up behind him.

"So, I look back in my peripheral and I see a gun pointing at me," he said.

Nelson got out of the car but didn't give up his keys until one of the men began punching him.

"I was like, 'Here, just take the car.' Because I knew, at that time, if I had given them any more resistance, he would have considered just shooting me and moving on," Nelson said.

Thankfully, a neighbor saw what was happening and called 911.

Officers rushed to the apartment complex, but Nelson's car was already gone.

At that point, the alleged suspects headed out on a crime spree through Del City.

"From what I hear, my car has been on quite an adventure all over town," Nelson said.

The first crime occurred several hours later near S.E. 44th and Spiva, while the second was recorded near S.E. 41st and Sunnylane.

Nearly two hours later, a third incident was reported near S.E. 29th and Vickie Dr.

In that case, police said a man was beaten so badly he nearly died. Even though he was attacked, the victim was still able to give officers a license plate number for the suspects.

Eventually, the car was spotted at Legion Park and a chase ensued.

"I was forewarned 'We may have to use spike strips on your car.' And, I was like, 'Oh God, no,'" Nelson said.

Police chased the suspects several miles through Del City, even getting Oklahoma City's K9 units and Air One involved.

Eventually, the suspects bailed and ran away from the scene.

Nelson said his car suffered some damage but he'll get it back eventually. He's mainly left wondering why the suspects turned to violence.

"Why? It was a pointless thing," Nelson said.

One of the suspects has been arrested, but News 4 is not identifying him because he is a juvenile.

Police are looking for two additional men between 18 and 20 years old.