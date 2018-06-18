× Man convicted of killing Weatherford teen re-sentenced

CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. — A man who was convicted of killing a Weatherford teen nearly six years ago received a new sentence on Monday.

In 2015, a jury found Tucker McGee guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 16-year-old JaRay Wilson in October 2012.

Prosecutors say he shot her in the head along a rural county road, and then buried her body the next day with the help of two other teens.

For months, family members searched for clues related to JaRay’s disappearance. Officials say about 14 months after she was reported missing, one of those teenagers came forward and told police what happened to JaRay.

“She’s kind of been treated like trash throughout this whole process. You know, the boys and the manner of and how they treated her. It’s just hard,” Ronette Thiessan, Wilson’s aunt, said during the trial.

It took a jury just two-and-a-half hours to find McGee guilty of murder. They recommended a life without parole sentence.

“To me, he doesn’t deserve to be out. He took her away from us; he deserves to pay for it,” Jara Wilson, JaRay’s mother, told News 4 in 2015.

In April, a judge followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced McGee to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

His original sentence was repealed by a court, so McGee had to be re-sentenced on Monday.

A judge sentenced McGee to life in prison, making him eligible for parole after 38 years behind bars.