Mustang’s Football Booster Club President arrested for embezzlement

MUSTANG, Okla. – A man who is Mustang’s Football Booster Club President has been arrested for embezzlement.

In March 2018, Mustang Public Schools’ administrators called the Canadian County Sheriff’s Officer after reportedly noticing some accounting irregularities involving the booster club.

The irregularities were initially discovered during a random audit conducted by a Certified Public Accounting firm arranged by Mustang Public Schools, officials said.

During the audit, the CPA firm revealed 21 withdrawals totaling $9,635.86 of which $6,380.00 had no supporting receipts.

When the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office started looking into the case further, investigators discovered the booster club president, Raymond Craig Davis, 48, of Oklahoma City, had opened a second account and never advised the club members that two accounts existed.

According to the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office, investigators also found that Davis allegedly used one of the accounts for personal use.

Davis reportedly ran a total of $269,129 through both accounts during the 18-month audit. During that time, investigators say Davis embezzled $10,120.55 by running it through the club’s original account.

Investigators also determined Davis’ primary use of the embezzled funds was spent on food, and other miscellaneous convenience store purchases ranging from $1.50 to $15.00 at a time.

Authorities say Davis admitted to investigators that once he realized he was under investigation, he closed the account and pocketed the last sixty-two cents ($0.62) claiming it was a justified booster club gas money expense.

During the course of the investigation, Davis denied the existence of a second account on three separate occasions.

However, officials say after being presented with banking documents of the hidden account, Davis admitted to its existence, but claimed he used the money to feed booster club donors.

He was arrested and booked into the Canadian County Jail for embezzlement.