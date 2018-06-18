Oklahoma father upset about re-sentencing for daughter’s killer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. — A man who was convicted of killing a Weatherford teen nearly six years ago has received a new sentence Monday.

In 2015, a jury found Tucker McGee guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 16-year-old JaRay Wilson in October 2012.

McGee was initially sentenced to life without parole. On Monday, he was re-sentenced in Custer County Court to a sentence of life in prison.

Prosecutors said McGee shot JaRay in the head along a rural county road and then buried her body the next day with the help of two other teens.

For months, family members searched for clues related to JaRay's disappearance. Officials said, about 14 months after she was reported missing, one of the teenagers came forward and told police what happened.

On Monday, News 4 talked with JaRay's father.

"There’s sometimes when I have a hard time talking about it," Rodney Wilson said.

And, now is one of those times for Rodney. On Monday, he watched in a courtroom as his daughter’s killer was re-sentenced.

Now, McGee will serve a life sentence instead of the original life without parole.

"He’s got a new break every time you turn around, and my daughter - she didn’t get that opportunity," Rodney said. "She is sitting out here in a box... That’s not right."

The ruling is part of a federal decision that makes it very difficult to sentence a minor to life without parole.

"You make it easy for them, knowing that all they're gonna do is get slapped on the wrist and then get back out," Rodney said. "I mean what are we teaching anybody? You’re definitely not slowing crime down."

Rodney thinks a chance of parole in 38 years for McGee is not an opportunity he should have.

"He don’t have no remorse whatsoever... He don’t care what he has done... It don’t register," Rodney said. "He planned out what he was going to do, he carried out what he was going to do and then he kept it quiet for 14 months without batting an eye."