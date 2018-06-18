Oklahoma girl raises money to buy dolls for children in hospital

HUGO, Okla. – A young Oklahoma girl is hoping to bring happiness to other children battling illnesses.

When Brinley Williams was born, doctors learned she had extra fluid in her kidneys. At just 10-months-old, she needed a blood transfusion.

For the next six years, regular hospital visits were a requirement for Brinley. While she was staying at The Children’s Hospital at Saint Francis in Tulsa, staff members even gave her an American Girl doll to make her feel more comfortable.

“It was probably a month later and she said, ‘I want to give back to the hospital tenfold,'” Kristen Williams, Brinley’s mother, told KTEN. “I remember thinking: ‘How can we make this a reality for her?'”

Brinley set up a lemonade stand and earned $400, but she wasn’t done. She then raised more than $1,500 by waiting on tables at a local restaurant.

As a result, she was able to buy 15 dolls for the hospital.

“I just want to put a smile on those kids’ faces,” Brinley said. “I want them to be blessed the way I’ve been blessed.”