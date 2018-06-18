Oklahoma truck driver killed in fiery crash

KINGSTON, Okla. – An Oklahoma man has died following a fiery crash near a casino on Saturday.

Police say Scottie Roper was driving eastbound on U.S. 70 in a tanker truck, which was carrying 7,000 gallons of fuel, when he swerved to avoid a car. The truck rolled into a ditch and then exploded.

Sadly, Roper was killed in the crash.

Drivers in the area tell KXII that something needs to be done about the stretch of roadway by the Texoma Casino.

“I’m not an expert, but I would say either put a turn lane there or close the east entrance down,” said Jerrie Easley.