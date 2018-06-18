Oklahomans rally outside of Senator James Lankford’s office on separation of children from immigrant parents at border

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- On Monday morning, a group of Oklahomans speaking out about the separation of children from their immigrant parents at the U.S. border rallied outside of Senator James Lankford's office asking him to vote for legislation that would stop the separation practice.

"This is a family moral issue," Gary Lux told News 4.

Lux, along with others who are rallying against the separation of children from their parents at the U.S. border, are calling it inhumane.

"You just can't imagine the trauma that they're going through because they don't have a mamma or a daddy to hold onto," Tom Fightmaster, another Oklahoma who participated in Monday's rally, said.

That's why they rallied outside of Senator James Lankford's office on Monday, hoping he'll support legislation that would stop this from happening.

Senator Lankford's office released a statement saying:

“Senator Lankford does not support the separation of families at the border. Senator Lankford has been and continues to work with the Administration and his colleagues in the Senate to protect families and the US border.” - Aly Beley, Spokesperson, US Senator James Lankford (R-OK)

In Washington, it's been a bit of a blame game.

"I hate children being taken away. Democrats need to change the law. That's their law," President Trump said.

Democrats' response is that Attorney General Jeff Session enacted the zero tolerance police back in April, leaving thousands of children in shelters and their parents in jail.

"As a Vietnam veteran, this is not the country that I fought for. This is America, gut-shot," Lux said.

A bill that would stop the separation practice will be brought to Congress this week.