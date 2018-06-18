× Police identify victim, suspect involved in homicide in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have identified the victim and suspect involved in a homicide in northwest Oklahoma City.

Saturday, just before 8 p.m., police were called to reports of a deceased person in the 5800 block of N.W. 34th Street.

When officers arrived they found 56-year-old Joel Stephen White dead.

Police said White suffered injuries consistent with homicide.

Authorities said the suspect, 63-year-old Rufus E. Townsend, was still at the scene and was taken into custody.

Investigators believe Townsend and White were together when they became involved in an altercation.

During the altercation, Townsend allegedly killed White, authorities said.

Townsend was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for first-degree murder.