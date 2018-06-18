Renovations almost complete on iconic Tiffany apartments

OKLAHOMA CITY – A building that has been a part of the Oklahoma City area for more than 50 years is set to reopen with a new look.

The Tiffany Apartments, located at 5505 N. Brookline near N.W. Expressway, were originally built in 1966. The complex was originally known as Tiffany House, and was one of only three mid-century high-rise apartment buildings in Oklahoma City in the early 1960s.

However, the 12-story building had not been renovated until it was purchased in 2008.

Developer Glen Ferguson ultimately had the building added to the National Historic Register, and gutted the interior.

Last week, the iconic Tiffany sign was illuminated.

According to our partners at OKCTalk, the apartments are almost ready to welcome new tenants. The apartments now feature stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and in-unit washers and dryers.

There is also an on-site pool, fitness center and other modern amenities.