Several cars damaged as kids throw rocks from Oklahoma overpass

ARDMORE, Okla. – Drivers in Ardmore say they are now stuck with the bill for damage to their cars following a prank.

On Wednesday night, Ashley Brodersen was driving along Lake Murray Drive with family members when she heard what sounded like a shotgun.

“I pulled over and I got out of my vehicle and I immediately see my hood was dented in,” Brodersen told KXII. “I realized that there was some kids on the overpass as I was on the phone with the police department. I sat there and watched them as they were throwing rocks onto other people’s vehicles.”

In all, drivers say about six vehicles suffered dents or broken windshields due to the rocks.

At this point, police are investigating the case. Murray County District Attorney Craig Ladd says if the kids are caught, they could face a felony charge.

“Talk to your kids, tell them how dangerous it is because people can get killed,” Cissy Sexton said. “That would be a senseless killing on somebody’s hands.”