Sneak peek of what downtown Oklahoma City will look like when projects are finished

OKLAHOMA CITY – Driving in downtown Oklahoma City can be a bit of a hassle while many construction projects are underway, but a new video is giving residents a glimpse into what it will look like when the construction is finished.

Last week, the Oklahoma City Convention & Visitors Bureau posted a video of what downtown Oklahoma City will look like in the future.

On Friday, Mayor Holt and other civic leaders broke ground on the new convention center.

The convention center, which is expected to be finished in 2020, will be located east of Scissortail Park along Robinson Blvd., between S.W. 4th and S.W. 7th St.

A skywalk will connect the building to the future Omni hotel, which is also expected to be finished in 2020.