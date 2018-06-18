× Trae Young Signs Card Deal, Closing in on Shoe Deal

Former Oklahoma guard Trae Young has signed an exclusive autograph trading card memorabilia agreement with Panini America.

According to a release from Panini, Young’s Rookie Cards and autograph cards will be available exclusively in licensed Panini America products; Young also will appear in NBA Dunk, the company’s digital trading card app. But Young’s first officially licensed NBA Rookie Card will be available on Thursday night just minutes after he is selected through the Panini Instant on-demand trading card platform.

“We’re excited to welcome Trae Young as the newest exclusive member of the Panini America family,” said Panini America CEO Mark Warsop. “Trae is one of the most exciting young players in all of basketball and he will absolutely be a major driver for our NBA trading card products for all of 2018-19 and beyond. We’ll work closely with him to deliver trading card and memorabilia offerings that appeal to fans and collectors in a major way.”

Young is projected to be a top ten NBA Draft pick on Thursday night.

Also on Monday, a report from the New York Times says Young is close to reaching an agreement on an endorsement deal with Adidas, which will pay him upwards of $1.8 million a year.