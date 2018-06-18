× TS Heat & Air is interviewing for positions in Oklahoma

TS Heat & Air is a family-owned and operated HVAC company located in Bethany, Oklahoma. Terry Shinn started TS Heat and Air in 1983 in his garage with a pickup truck and a belief he could do things better. Since then, TS has grown to employ over 25 people while maintaining the attitude that everyone on the team is a big family. He’s still in the office at 8:00 AM to make sure the team is doing things the right way. TS Heat & Air specializes in residential installations and service. The HVAC company installs approximately 1,100 systems per year. There are new positions available for immediate hire.

TS Heat & Air is looking to recruit the following HVAC positions. Applicants are required to have his/her state journeyman license.

HVAC Installer:

Installation of HVAC equipment and ductwork in new construction job sites and replacement of HVAC equipment in existing homes and businesses. Responsible for supervision and training of apprentices assigned to the crew. HVAC Installers must have the following skills: mechanical skills, strength, time-management, troubleshooting, honesty and customer service skills. Applicants must have a state journeyman license.

HVAC Service Technician:

Diagnosis and repair of HVAC systems, responsible for supervision and training of apprentices. HVAC Service Technicians must have the following skills: mechanical skills, troubleshooting, time management, honesty, customer service skills and the ability to communicate clearly with many types of people. Applicant must have a state journeyman license.

If you are interested in applying for either position, please complete the submission form below.

